Advertisement

Woman starts food pantry out of basement

A woman in Jackson County, W.Va., has started a food pantry in her basement to help out the community.
A woman in Jackson County, W.Va., has started a food pantry in her basement to help out the community.(WSAZ/Chaelesse Delpleche)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A little bit of generosity is going a long way.

For Rhonda Lee, helping people meant starting her own food pantry this past March.

When the pandemic hit West Virginia, she started taking money out of her own checks.

The amount ranged from $100 to $200.

Rhonda paid most of her bills months ahead, so when she was laid off in June she was able to keep the pantry going.

She was originally inspired by the blessing boxes in Jackson County but got serious once the need hit close to home.

In 1995, Lee lost her home to a flash flood, losing everything. She said this is her way of giving back.

One of the people she had known for decades was in need of food. She said, after speaking with the person on Facebook, she decided to help him out.

“I was donating anyway, so why not give to somebody I knew?” Lee said.

Months later, she is stockpiling food and giving it out to anyone who needs it.

No vouchers or proof of income are required.

To get a food box, all you have to do is contact Lee on Facebook. She takes things like family size and allergies into account.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Charleston extending outdoor dining program

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Some business are excited by the decision, while others think it is a worst-case scenario.

News

Charleston extending outdoor dining program

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Early voting underway at Marshall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Early voters are taking advantage of a newer precinct on Marshall's campus.

Video

Heart Health with Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
Heart Health with Pikeville Medical Center

Latest News

Video

Bombshells, Burgers and BBQ on First Look at Four

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bombshells, Burgers and BBQ on First Look at Four

Video

Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary

Updated: 1 hour ago
Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary

Local

New assistance board may come to Elkhorn City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Elkhorn City may begin giving aid to its neighbors within the next month.

Local

Part of possible Underground Railroad found near Ironton house under demolition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
On Wednesday night, demolition crews found many artifacts, and they’ve reached out to state agencies to help inspect and investigate the finds. They also found an extensive tunnel area near the house.

Local

20 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 876 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Local

Fatal crash closes part of U.S. 50 West in Athens County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Troopers say the accident happened near the intersection of Fisher Road.