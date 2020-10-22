Woman starts food pantry out of basement

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A little bit of generosity is going a long way.

For Rhonda Lee, helping people meant starting her own food pantry this past March.

When the pandemic hit West Virginia, she started taking money out of her own checks.

The amount ranged from $100 to $200.

Rhonda paid most of her bills months ahead, so when she was laid off in June she was able to keep the pantry going.

She was originally inspired by the blessing boxes in Jackson County but got serious once the need hit close to home.

In 1995, Lee lost her home to a flash flood, losing everything. She said this is her way of giving back.

One of the people she had known for decades was in need of food. She said, after speaking with the person on Facebook, she decided to help him out.

“I was donating anyway, so why not give to somebody I knew?” Lee said.

Months later, she is stockpiling food and giving it out to anyone who needs it.

No vouchers or proof of income are required.

To get a food box, all you have to do is contact Lee on Facebook. She takes things like family size and allergies into account.

