WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell-Huntington Health Department gives an update on stay-at-home advisory

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A week ago, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department issued a stay-at-home advisory amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the Physician Director at CHHD, joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to give an update on how it is working and when it could be lifted.

