W.Va. Secretary of State responds to election interference

According to the Secretary of State, foreign actors were caught interfering with elections in the United States by obtaining voter registration data and intimidating/suppressing voters via social media
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Secretary of State held a press conference Thursday morning on election cybersecurity.

According to the Secretary of State, foreign actors were caught interfering with elections in the United States by obtaining voter registration data and intimidating/suppressing voters via social media. Several states are reporting they’ve received intimidating and threatening emails, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Alaska.

Secretary Warner says West Virginia is not one of the states included in the possible theft of information.

Federal authorities say some of the voter registration was obtained by Iran and separately, by Russia. Officials say this data can be used to spread false information to registered voters.

Warner says West Virginia voter registration has not been breached and elections are secure.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

