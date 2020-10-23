18 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eighteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday.

Health department officials say the cases involve 11 women and seven men, ranging in ages from 19 to 74. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 667 total cases, 481 which have recovered.

There have been 22 deaths.

