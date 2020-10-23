25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 25 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there are 901 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 12 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Seven more people have recovered, bringing the total overall to 619.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory map.

