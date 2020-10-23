Ashland at Greenup Co. football game is off!

(WSAZ) - Late Thursday night, the plans for both Ashland and Greenup County changed for Football Friday Night. Greenup County superintendent Traysea Moresea announced in a press release that a Musketeer has tested positive for COVID-19. In the release, she states that “this will impact the ability to host our football competition with Ashland tomorrow evening. We make this decision to protect both teams. All players are being contacted tonight by the coaches and we will be working with the GCHD for contact tracing protocols. Those who are under contact tracing will not be in school tomorrow and will be quarantined. Information about ticket refunds will be shared tomorrow. We send out very best to everyone involved as we navigate these tough decisions. Furthermore, keep our Musketeer community in your prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.