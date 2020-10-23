Advertisement

Ashland at Greenup Co. football game is off!

A Greenup County high school football player has tested positive for COVID-19
A Greenup County high school football player has tested positive for COVID-19(AP images)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Late Thursday night, the plans for both Ashland and Greenup County changed for Football Friday Night. Greenup County superintendent Traysea Moresea announced in a press release that a Musketeer has tested positive for COVID-19. In the release, she states that “this will impact the ability to host our football competition with Ashland tomorrow evening. We make this decision to protect both teams. All players are being contacted tonight by the coaches and we will be working with the GCHD for contact tracing protocols. Those who are under contact tracing will not be in school tomorrow and will be quarantined. Information about ticket refunds will be shared tomorrow. We send out very best to everyone involved as we navigate these tough decisions. Furthermore, keep our Musketeer community in your prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tomcats Advance To Sweet 16

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
4 local teams make it to KY soccer Sweet 16

VOD Recordings

ASHLAND WINS REGION 16 SOCCER TITLE

Updated: 32 minutes ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Buffalo beats Wayne at Pioneer Field

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Buffalo used a strong passing game to beat Wayne 42-6 at Pioneer Field

Sports

More Monday Night Football In Kanawha Valley

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:34 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
SC, Capital and Sissonville all won Monday night in the Kanawha Valley

Latest News

Sports

MU player wins CUSA Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
Eli Neal wins CUSA Defensive Player of the Week Award

Sports

Three WVU players win Big 12 awards

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
A trio of Mountaineers honored by the Big 12 Monday

Sports

Herd Adds UMass

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd to host Minutemen in early November

Sports

Snell scores, Steelers rout Browns to stay perfect

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.

Sports

Rivers throw 3 TD passes as Colts rally past Bengals 31-27

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Down 21, Indy’s rally capped the greatest regular-season comeback in franchise history.

Sports

Herd Tops In At #22

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshall moves back into the Top 25