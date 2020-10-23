Advertisement

Boyd County public schools closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

All schools in the Boyd County Public School District will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.
All schools in the Boyd County Public School District will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – All schools in the Boyd County Public School District will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

School district officials made that announcement Thursday night, saying two kids tested positive for the coronavirus.

One attends Summit Elementary, and the other attends the Early Childhood Academy.

Health department and school officials are working to contract trace, and the students who tested positive will quarantine.

School officials said the decision to close was based on an expected shortage of substitute teachers and staff, as well as the time needed to contact trace.

The closure on Friday includes daycares except the ACTC-KinderCollege.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Person hurt in Cross Lanes shooting

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. along Radio Way.

VOD Recordings

ASHLAND WINS REGION 16 SOCCER TITLE

Updated: 30 minutes ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Early voting underway at Marshall University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ
Early voters are taking advantage of a newer precinct on Marshall University's campus.

News

Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic

Latest News

Forecast

Friday warmth ends nice spell

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Indian summer warmth will close out the work and school week. Then changes will arrive for the weekend. Tony headlines the cooler tailgate weather ahead.

News

Woman starts food pantry out of basement

Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman who lives in Jackson County, West Virginia, has started a food pantry in her basement to help the community.

News

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department employees to receive hazard pay bonus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Employees with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be receiving a hazard pay bonus.

News

Paintsville murals preserving history

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
With a dab of paint and brushstroke by brushstroke, it’s the first of the six storybooks to catch your eye in Paintsville.

News

Woman starts food pantry out of basement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The Jackson County, West Virginia, resident said she's just trying to help fill the need the pandemic has created.

News

Charleston extending outdoor dining program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Some business are excited by the decision, while others think it is a worst-case scenario.