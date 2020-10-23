Boyd County public schools closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – All schools in the Boyd County Public School District will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

School district officials made that announcement Thursday night, saying two kids tested positive for the coronavirus.

One attends Summit Elementary, and the other attends the Early Childhood Academy.

Health department and school officials are working to contract trace, and the students who tested positive will quarantine.

School officials said the decision to close was based on an expected shortage of substitute teachers and staff, as well as the time needed to contact trace.

The closure on Friday includes daycares except the ACTC-KinderCollege.

