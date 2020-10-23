Advertisement

City of Huntington requesting comments on internet service quality

The city says they would like public comments from businesses and residents in the greater Huntington area.
The city says they would like public comments from businesses and residents in the greater Huntington area.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is asking for the public’s input on internet service quality.



You’re asked to send your comment to broadband@huntingtonwv.gov and include your name and address.

The comments will be given to an expert panel that will conduct a public hearing about high-speed broadband. That will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 2:30 p.m.

The hearing will be closed to the general public but you can watch it live on the city’s Facebook page, on the city’s website, or on channel 24 for Comcast.

Click here for more information on the hearing.

