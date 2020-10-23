Advertisement

Deputy involved in fatal shooting

Officials say the suspect was described as “talking out of his head” and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A deputy has been involved in a deadly shooting.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy responded to a complaint on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County Line on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the complaint was regarding to a man trying to start a fight with neighbors and trying to get inside the caller’s home. Officials say the suspect was described as “talking out of his head” and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

The deputy found the suspect on the front porch of his residence.

The Roane County Sheriff says the suspect failed to comply with the officer’s direction and moved towards a weapon. That’s when he was shot by the deputy.

Deputies say the suspect died of his injuries.

The deputy is on administrative leave pending an investigation being conducted by West Virginia State Police, the Roane County Sheriff’s Department says.

No other information has been released.

