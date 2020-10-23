Advertisement

Early voting underway at Marshall University

By WSAZ
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early voters are taking advantage of a newer precinct on Marshall University’s campus.

The Marshall precinct was created in 2018, so this is the first year voting in a presidential election is taking place on campus.

The early voting location has been moved from its original space upstairs in the student center to a larger space in the Memorial Student Center basement.

“Instead of waiting in line for an hour or two at the courthouse, I can just come right over here,” Andrew Gooding, Marshall’s Regents Bachelor of Arts program director, said.

“I work here, and it’s just a minute-walk away,” Marie Spangler, a Marshall financial assistant, said. “It’s much more convenient than going to the courthouse or waiting for an absentee ballot to come.”

Shauna Lively doesn’t take classes or work at Marshall. She just wanted to try voting at that spot because she thought it would be faster.

“I love how they have another polling place other than downtown because of the parking issues,” Lively said. “I read the lines are shorter here, and they truly are. It took me a total of maybe eight minutes from the time I came in the door until I was out.”

Gooding says the big benefit of the location is it makes it easier for young people to vote.

“College students get busy,” he said. “They don’t think about voting. Both our kids had to get absentee ballots. They’re going to school out of state. It’s nice to have it right here so they can just get it done and not worry about going home and voting or finding where their precinct is.”

Anyone registered to vote in Cabell County can vote at the Marshall precinct.

They’ll be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 31.

