First Warning Forecast | Friday brings last day of sunshine, warmth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Unseasonable, summerlike warmth will last for one more day on Friday before a strong cold front pushes through Friday night that brings a big dive in temperatures for the weekend. Sunshine will also be replaced by more cloud cover and increasing rain chances in the days ahead.

Friday morning starts with a mainly clear sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a mostly sunny sky through midday with temperatures warming to the 70s.

Friday afternoon will see sunshine mixed with scattered clouds. There is the opportunity for isolated, pop-up showers during the afternoon and early evening hours (through sunset) as well. High temperatures reach the 80-degree mark for one final day.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers Friday night as a cold front crosses. Low temperatures fall to the low 50s.

A few showers may linger into Saturday morning before fading later on. While Saturday afternoon will be drier, the day stays mostly cloudy and cool, with temperatures stuck in the 50s all day long. These cool temperatures will be accompanied by a chilling north breeze.

Sunday will continue to see a good deal of cloud cover, although it may break in spots for the afternoon. Outside of a slight chance for a passing shower, the day remains dry. Temperatures try to recover to the low to mid 60s.

Monday sees a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for showers. High temperatures surge to the mid 70s, but this will be a short-lived warm-up.

Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Afternoon highs get knocked back down to the low 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with a brief lull in any rain chances. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Rain showers return on Thursday with high temperatures near the 60-degree mark.

