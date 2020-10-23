Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 23, 2020, there have been 709,156 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,392 total cases and 422 deaths.

The deaths include a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 95-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, and a 95-year old female from Brooke County.

There are 4,602 active cases.

16,368 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,497), Boone (325), Braxton (56), Brooke (201), Cabell (1,293), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (69), Fayette (745), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (167), Hampshire (123), Hancock (207), Hardy (102), Harrison (632), Jackson (368), Jefferson (554), Kanawha (3,459), Lewis (72), Lincoln (225), Logan (738), Marion (367), Marshall (274), Mason (170), McDowell (112), Mercer (644), Mineral (207), Mingo (546), Monongalia (2,259), Monroe (223), Morgan (123), Nicholas (180), Ohio (487), Pendleton (75), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (68), Preston (192), Putnam (827), Raleigh (712), Randolph (399), Ritchie (34), Roane (94), Summers (92), Taylor (165), Tucker (61), Tyler (30), Upshur (234), Wayne (531), Webster (25), Wetzel (134), Wirt (37), Wood (519), Wyoming (216).

