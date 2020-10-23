Advertisement

Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 23, 2020, there have been 709,156 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,392 total cases and 422 deaths.

The deaths include a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 95-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, and a 95-year old female from Brooke County.

There are 4,602 active cases.

16,368 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,497), Boone (325), Braxton (56), Brooke (201), Cabell (1,293), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (69), Fayette (745), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (167), Hampshire (123), Hancock (207), Hardy (102), Harrison (632), Jackson (368), Jefferson (554), Kanawha (3,459), Lewis (72), Lincoln (225), Logan (738), Marion (367), Marshall (274), Mason (170), McDowell (112), Mercer (644), Mineral (207), Mingo (546), Monongalia (2,259), Monroe (223), Morgan (123), Nicholas (180), Ohio (487), Pendleton (75), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (68), Preston (192), Putnam (827), Raleigh (712), Randolph (399), Ritchie (34), Roane (94), Summers (92), Taylor (165), Tucker (61), Tyler (30), Upshur (234), Wayne (531), Webster (25), Wetzel (134), Wirt (37), Wood (519), Wyoming (216).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deputy involved in fatal shooting

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the suspect was described as “talking out of his head” and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

National

Missing child alert issued after baby taken from Monroe, La. hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Police say 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a backpack.

News

89-yr. old man dies in shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Free COVID tests/flu vaccines today

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Latest News

News

Culloden Elementary open despite positive COVID case

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

UPDATE l 87-year-old woman allegedly kills 89-year-old husband

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened early Friday morning near Elkview.

Local

Person hurt in Cross Lanes shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. along Radio Way.

VOD Recordings

ASHLAND WINS REGION 16 SOCCER TITLE

Updated: 11 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Early voting underway at Marshall University

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ
Early voters are taking advantage of a newer precinct on Marshall University's campus.

News

Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic