Friday warmth ends nice spell

Pendleton County, WV
Pendleton County, WV(Melissa Shirk | Melissa Shirk)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Heading for 80 degrees again

Late this Thursday evening temperatures are still near 70 degrees in the hills of Appalachia where a breeze is stirring while rural valley locations are running closer to 60. This so-called “temperature inversion” will set us up for a cooler, foggy start down low and a mild red sky start up high on Friday.

Speaking of Friday for a third straight day afternoon highs will reach 80 degrees or higher as Indian Summer winds down. Friday’s sky will feature a 50-50 split of clouds and sunshine as more humid air arrives on a stiffening southerly wind.

That wind introduces an increased risk of spreading brush fires (fall has been characteristically dry and mild) though if everyone follows the letter of the law and holds off burning until the cooler times at night, we might sneak by without blazes until showers arrive Friday night.

Timing Friday night showers will be important for high school football games as the earlier action arrives the better risk the second half of games has some rain in Kentucky and Ohio while conversely the slower the rains arrive (which is in the forecast at press time) the drier it will be until after the games.

By Saturday a north wind will push much cooler air in our direction so Herd fans heading to the Joan should plan some chili for the social distant tailgates. Saturday will be mainly dry as morning clouds slowly give way to some afternoon sunshine. Dress for a day in the 50s with the stiff breezes of fall knocking some leaves down.

Sunday will begin a warming trend though the amount of clouds will hold temperatures in the 60s before mil rains arrive early next week.

