Friends of Portsmouth announce changes to Winterfest

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Some say it comes earlier and earlier every year.

A single Christmas tree stands in the middle of Market Street in Portsmouth as crews prepare for Winterfest.

“We’ve got a Christmas tree up already,” Friends of Portsmouth assistant director Bryan Smith said. “Nobody else probably does.”

The third annual event won’t be without changes due to COVID-19 however. People attending will be required to mask up and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Areas will also be fenced off with capacity limits to keep social distancing, including the ice rink.

“They’ll be some limitations, but we’ll still get everyone through. Everyone can come and see everything,” Smith said. “They’ll still get to enjoy Christmas. It will just be a little different.”

Vendors that are usually surrounding the rink will be relocated to the space usually reserved for the Christmas store, something that will be discontinued for this year. The Friends of Portsmouth also says that the station wagon and RV from “Christmas Vacation” will also return.

Winterfest will kick off on Nov. 28 with a tree lighting and will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 27.

The Friends of Portsmouth are also planning a pageant during Winterfest for the River Days Queen contestants due to the cancellation of River Days in September.

