Advertisement

Friends of Portsmouth announce changes to Winterfest

COVID-19 is forcing some changes to the Friends of Portsmouth's third annual Winterfest.
COVID-19 is forcing some changes to the Friends of Portsmouth's third annual Winterfest.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Some say it comes earlier and earlier every year.

A single Christmas tree stands in the middle of Market Street in Portsmouth as crews prepare for Winterfest.

“We’ve got a Christmas tree up already,” Friends of Portsmouth assistant director Bryan Smith said. “Nobody else probably does.”

The third annual event won’t be without changes due to COVID-19 however. People attending will be required to mask up and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Areas will also be fenced off with capacity limits to keep social distancing, including the ice rink.

“They’ll be some limitations, but we’ll still get everyone through. Everyone can come and see everything,” Smith said. “They’ll still get to enjoy Christmas. It will just be a little different.”

Vendors that are usually surrounding the rink will be relocated to the space usually reserved for the Christmas store, something that will be discontinued for this year. The Friends of Portsmouth also says that the station wagon and RV from “Christmas Vacation” will also return.

Winterfest will kick off on Nov. 28 with a tree lighting and will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 27.

The Friends of Portsmouth are also planning a pageant during Winterfest for the River Days Queen contestants due to the cancellation of River Days in September.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

HealthCare Quality Week on First Look at Four

Updated: 55 minutes ago
HealthCare Quality Week on First Look at Four

News

Judge denies WVEA school re-entry map lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Greenup County reporting another COVID-19 death, 12 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest death brings the county’s death toll to 11.

Local

One injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There is no word on any suspects.

Latest News

Local

18 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say the cases involve 11 women and seven men, ranging in ages from 19 to 74.

Local

25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Seven more people have recovered, bringing the total overall to 619.

Local

Portsmouth lawyer faces 18 felony counts in human trafficking case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the charges are related to incidents that happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six victims.

Local

Ruling made in injunction hearing over school re-entry map

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The hearing is being held Friday afternoon.

Studio 3

DIY candy corn for Halloween

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Lisa Steele on Studio 3.

Local

Governor Justice makes announcements for Hobet Mine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement Friday afternoon at Hobet Mine.