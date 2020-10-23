Advertisement

Governor Justice makes announcements for Hobet Mine

He made the announcement Friday afternoon at Hobet Mine.
He made the announcement Friday afternoon at Hobet Mine.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced he is committing funding to build the access road and get it paved.

Governor Justice also says they will build a new intersection at Corridor G.

The governor made another announcement saying the West Virginia National Guard will resume activities at Hobet Mine.

He’s also directing the Department of Natural Resources to explore all possibilities for recreation and wildlife enhancement.

This is a developing story.

