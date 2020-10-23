Governor Justice makes announcements for Hobet Mine

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced he is committing funding to build the access road and get it paved.

He made the announcement Friday afternoon at Hobet Mine.

Governor Justice also says they will build a new intersection at Corridor G.

The governor made another announcement saying the West Virginia National Guard will resume activities at Hobet Mine.

He’s also directing the Department of Natural Resources to explore all possibilities for recreation and wildlife enhancement.

This is a developing story.

