Advertisement

Greenup County reporting another COVID-19 death, 12 new cases

Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was an 86-year-old man.

The latest death brings the county’s death toll to 11.

The county is also reporting 12 new cases, ranging from a 12-year-old girl to an 86-year-old woman. Two are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 607 positive cases, 512 which have recovered.

Eighty-four cases remain active.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There is no word on any suspects.

Local

18 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say the cases involve 11 women and seven men, ranging in ages from 19 to 74.

Local

25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Seven more people have recovered, bringing the total overall to 619.

Local

Portsmouth lawyer faces 18 felony counts in human trafficking case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the charges are related to incidents that happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six victims.

Latest News

Local

Ruling made in injunction hearing over school re-entry map

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The hearing is being held Friday afternoon.

Studio 3

DIY candy corn for Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Lisa Steele on Studio 3.

Local

Governor Justice makes announcements for Hobet Mine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement Friday afternoon at Hobet Mine.

Studio 3

Photo contest for Fire Prevention Month with St. Albans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Firefighter Chris Collins on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Mystery Tour: Drive Thru Trick or Treat in Putnam Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Putnam County Parks and Recreation on Studio 3.

Studio 3

What to pack when heading to the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Gina Circelli on Studio 3.