Greenup County reporting another COVID-19 death, 12 new cases

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was an 86-year-old man.

The latest death brings the county’s death toll to 11.

The county is also reporting 12 new cases, ranging from a 12-year-old girl to an 86-year-old woman. Two are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 607 positive cases, 512 which have recovered.

Eighty-four cases remain active.

