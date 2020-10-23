Greenup County reporting another COVID-19 death, 12 new cases
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Greenup County.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was an 86-year-old man.
The latest death brings the county’s death toll to 11.
The county is also reporting 12 new cases, ranging from a 12-year-old girl to an 86-year-old woman. Two are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 607 positive cases, 512 which have recovered.
Eighty-four cases remain active.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.