Advertisement

Kanawha County Deputies investigating fatal shooting

Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened early Friday morning near Elkview.
Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened early Friday morning near Elkview.(WITN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Coco Road near Elkview.

No other information about the victim or suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Person hurt in Cross Lanes shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. along Radio Way.

VOD Recordings

ASHLAND WINS REGION 16 SOCCER TITLE

Updated: 3 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Early voting underway at Marshall University

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ
Early voters are taking advantage of a newer precinct on Marshall University's campus.

News

Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic

Latest News

Local

Boyd County public schools closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials said the decision to close was based on an expected shortage of substitute teachers and staff, as well as the time needed to contact trace.

Forecast

Friday warmth ends nice spell

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Indian summer warmth will close out the work and school week. Then changes will arrive for the weekend. Tony headlines the cooler tailgate weather ahead.

News

Woman starts food pantry out of basement

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman who lives in Jackson County, West Virginia, has started a food pantry in her basement to help the community.

News

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department employees to receive hazard pay bonus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Employees with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be receiving a hazard pay bonus.

News

Paintsville murals preserving history

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
With a dab of paint and brushstroke by brushstroke, it’s the first of the six storybooks to catch your eye in Paintsville.

News

Woman starts food pantry out of basement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The Jackson County, West Virginia, resident said she's just trying to help fill the need the pandemic has created.