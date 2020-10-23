Kanawha County Deputies investigating fatal shooting
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.
Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Coco Road near Elkview.
No other information about the victim or suspects has been released.
