Advertisement

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

He bought two identical tickets for the same drawing -- and both were winners
Mega Millions bet cards are shown at the Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Mega Millions bet cards are shown at the Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Dearborn Heights man accidentally purchased two Mega Millions tickets for the June 9 drawing.

That accident turned into a stroke of good luck, as both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

Samir Mazahem, 56, bought the tickets online from the Michigan Lottery. He played numbers that correspond to birthdays in his family.

“I forgot to save the numbers as favorites in the app, so I went back in and set them up as favorites so I could easily play them in the future,” Mazahem said. “What I didn’t realize, is that meant I would be buying a second ticket with the same numbers.”

He was “a little bummed” after he discovered he actually bought two tickets costing $2 apiece for the same drawing and didn’t give it much thought. Then Mazahem logged onto the Michigan Lottery website and discovered there are not one -- but two -- separate $1 million prizes waiting.

Once I figured out I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it.

“Saying that I was stunned is an understatement," he said. "I couldn’t believe it was real. It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million.”

Mazahem recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prizes. He plans to buy a home with his winnings and save the rest for a comfortable retirement.

“Winning is exciting and gives me some comfort knowing that when I retire, I will have money in the bank,” Mazahem said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Students in Floyd Co. to switch to online learning

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Superintendent Danny Adkins says they will be online from October 26 through October 30.

Local

West Virginia gets $17 million in grants

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement Friday afternoon during a press briefing.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Huntington mayoral race

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Local

School district to go virtual

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
All Greenup County School District in-person students will move to NTI through Friday, November 6. The Superintendent, Traysea Moresea, made the announcement Friday.

National

Baby found safe after being taken; Monroe, La. hospital releases statement

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Police say 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a backpack.

Latest News

Local

Crews responding to fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say the call came in around 11:17 Friday morning.

Local

School closes Friday due to structural concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Lincoln County Schools, this is due to cracks in the cafeteria wing.

Local

Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 4,602 active cases.

Local

Deputy involved in fatal shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the suspect was described as “talking out of his head” and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

News

89-yr. old man dies in shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today