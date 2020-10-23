Missing child alert issued after baby taken from Monroe, La. hospital

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say a missing child alert has been issued after a newborn baby was taken from a Monroe hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police, the baby was taken from St. Francis Medical Center just after 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. Subsequently, LSP issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on Oct. 22 at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment. He is a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces. According to police, the possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the baby hidden in a black backpack. He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.

