Advertisement

Morgan Stanley to cover tuition for 60 students at three HBCUs

Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.
Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.

The financial giant announced the $12 million academic program this week.

It is part of an industry effort to get minority students more interested in banking careers and to close the wealth gap.

The needs-based scholarships will go to students attending Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

Morgan Stanley says it will also provide students with career counseling and training opportunities within the bank.

Citigroup, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase have also announced efforts to address racial inequality and bolster diversity and inclusion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

News

Kanawha County Deputies investigating fatal shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened early Friday morning near Elkview.

National

Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The count determines the number of congressional seats each state gets, where roads and bridges are built, how schools and health care facilities are funded, and how $1.5 trillion in federal resources are allocated annually.

National Politics

Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Local

Person hurt in Cross Lanes shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. along Radio Way.

VOD Recordings

ASHLAND WINS REGION 16 SOCCER TITLE

Updated: 5 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Early voting underway at Marshall University

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ
Early voters are taking advantage of a newer precinct on Marshall University's campus.

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

News

Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic