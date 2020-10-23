One injured in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is injured after a shooting in Charleston Friday afternoon, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the victim was shot in the leg. The incident was reported in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue.

There is no word on any suspects.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.