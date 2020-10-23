Advertisement

One injured in Charleston shooting

There is no word on any suspects.
Charleston Police investigate after a person was shot in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue.
Charleston Police investigate after a person was shot in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is injured after a shooting in Charleston Friday afternoon, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the victim was shot in the leg. The incident was reported in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue.

