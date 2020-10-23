Person hurt in Cross Lanes shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A shooting sent a person to the hospital late Thursday night in Cross Lanes, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. along Radio Way.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department deputies are on scene investigating.

