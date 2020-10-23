Portsmouth lawyer faces 18 felony counts in human trafficking case

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A lawyer from Portsmouth was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that happened during a 15-year span, investigators say.

Michael Mearan, 74, faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman. They made that announcement Friday.

Investigators say the charges are related to incidents that happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six victims.

The specific charges are: one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, three counts of trafficking in persons, five counts of compelling prostitution and nine counts of promoting prostitution.

Investigators say the investigation involved multiple agencies, including AG Yost’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, the Portsmouth Police Department, Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence Unit and Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.