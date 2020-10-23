Advertisement

Ruling made in injunction hearing over school re-entry map

WVEA Injunction hearing
WVEA Injunction hearing(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge has made a ruling during a hearing with the WVEA over the color-coded school re-entry map.

The hearing is being held Friday afternoon.

Judge Webster has denied the petition for a preliminary injunction and grants motion to dismiss both counts of the case.

The West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction over the school re-entry map earlier this month.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Portsmouth lawyer faces 18 felony counts in human trafficking case

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the charges are related to incidents that happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six victims.

Studio 3

DIY candy corn for Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Lisa Steele on Studio 3.

Local

Governor Justice makes announcements for Hobet Mine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement Friday afternoon at Hobet Mine.

Studio 3

Photo contest for Fire Prevention Month with St. Albans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Firefighter Chris Collins on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Mystery Tour: Drive Thru Trick or Treat in Putnam Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Putnam County Parks and Recreation on Studio 3.

Studio 3

What to pack when heading to the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Gina Circelli on Studio 3.

Local

City of Huntington requesting comments on internet service quality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The city says they would like public comments from businesses and residents in the greater Huntington area.

Video

DIY candy corn for Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
DIY candy corn for Halloween

Video

Mystery Tour: Drive Thru Trick or Treat in Putnam Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mystery Tour: Drive Thru Trick or Treat in Putnam Co.

Video

What to pack when heading to the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
What to pack when heading to the polls