Ruling made in injunction hearing over school re-entry map
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge has made a ruling during a hearing with the WVEA over the color-coded school re-entry map.
The hearing is being held Friday afternoon.
Judge Webster has denied the petition for a preliminary injunction and grants motion to dismiss both counts of the case.
The West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction over the school re-entry map earlier this month.
