School closes Friday due to structural concerns

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Duval PK-8 is closed Friday.

According to Lincoln County Schools, this is due to cracks in the cafeteria wing.

The school system says ZMM Architect Engineers have been monitoring the cracks over the past three and half years. ZMM deemed the building safe for occupancy.

However, due to recent reports of movement, the Lincoln County Board requested more inspections to be done each month.

School officials say on October 20, they received a letter from ZMM saying they don’t believe there is an imminent threat of the building collapsing, but due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of abundance of caution, students and staff should not be in the cafeteria wing of the building.

The architect engineers also told the school the rest of the building is structurally sound and remained occupied.

The Superintendent says they shut down the wing that includes the cafeteria due to structural concerns as of Thursday morning.

School administration and staff met later Thursday morning to come up with a plan and decided to suspend instruction through Friday, October 23. This will help school personnel make adjustments for instruction on Monday, October 26.

