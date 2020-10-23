Advertisement

School closes Friday due to structural concerns

According to Lincoln County Schools, this is due to cracks in the cafeteria wing.
According to Lincoln County Schools, this is due to cracks in the cafeteria wing.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Duval PK-8 is closed Friday.

According to Lincoln County Schools, this is due to cracks in the cafeteria wing.

The school system says ZMM Architect Engineers have been monitoring the cracks over the past three and half years. ZMM deemed the building safe for occupancy.

However, due to recent reports of movement, the Lincoln County Board requested more inspections to be done each month.

School officials say on October 20, they received a letter from ZMM saying they don’t believe there is an imminent threat of the building collapsing, but due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of abundance of caution, students and staff should not be in the cafeteria wing of the building.

The architect engineers also told the school the rest of the building is structurally sound and remained occupied.

The Superintendent says they shut down the wing that includes the cafeteria due to structural concerns as of Thursday morning.

School administration and staff met later Thursday morning to come up with a plan and decided to suspend instruction through Friday, October 23. This will help school personnel make adjustments for instruction on Monday, October 26.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crews responding to fire

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say the call came in around 11:17 Friday morning.

Local

Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 4,602 active cases.

Local

Deputy involved in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the suspect was described as “talking out of his head” and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

National

Missing child alert issued after baby taken from Monroe, La. hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Police say 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a backpack.

Latest News

News

89-yr. old man dies in shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Free COVID tests/flu vaccines today

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Culloden Elementary open despite positive COVID case

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

UPDATE l 87-year-old woman allegedly kills 89-year-old husband

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened early Friday morning near Elkview.

Local

UPDATE | Man taken to hospital after shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. along Radio Way.

VOD Recordings

ASHLAND WINS REGION 16 SOCCER TITLE

Updated: 12 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast