School district to go virtual

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One school district will move to virtual learning.

All Greenup County School District in-person students will move to NTI through Friday, November 6. The Superintendent, Traysea Moresea, made the announcement Friday.

School officials say as of Friday morning, they received a notification from the Greenup County Health Department that several students and staff members will be required to quarantine. No additional students or staff have tested positive as a result of Thursday night’s cases in two students, but the superintendent says staff vacancies will impact the ability to continue in-person instruction.

Superintendent Moresea says chromebooks will be sent home with students Friday. Food will be sent home with all elementary kids and those in grades 6-12 who are on schedule B. This includes Monday’s breakfast and lunch, and Tuesday’s breakfast. Students on Schedule A and Virtual Learning Track can pick up food on Monday, October 26 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. or from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at AES, GES, MMS, or WMS.

All facilities and buses will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

The district says students will return to school on Monday, November 9.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call the Greenup County Health Department at 606-473-9838.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.