Students in Floyd Co. to switch to online learning

Superintendent Danny Adkins says they will be online from October 26 through October 30.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - All Floyd County Schools will be switching to virtual learning.

Superintendent Danny Adkins says they will be online from October 26 through October 30.

“Due to Floyd County being identified as a red county by the Floyd County Health Department, schools will be moving to all virtual instruction next week... We will reevaluate and make another announcement next Friday about the status of instruction the following week. This decision will also be based on whether we are identified as still being a red county or not.”

Because the school district is red, all elementary and middle school athletic events, including games and practices, are suspended. Contests and games that fall under KHSAA postseason jurisdiction can proceed. High school games scheduled for Friday night and this weekend will be played.

The school district says they will follow KHSAA Healthy at Sports guidance which allows practice but no games or game-like simulations for teams not in postseason play. Regular season contests for next week will be rescheduled, if possible.

Superintendent Adkins says, “the health and well being of our students, staff and community is our first priority. We know that this has been very difficult for everyone and we truly wish we could wave a magic wand and go back to our old normal. But we can’t. That’s why we are trying to have our schools and activities as open as possible and as safe as possible as we let parents make the best decisions for their children about whether to do in-person or virtual instruction but sometimes we are simply going to have to go virtual.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

WSAZ Today