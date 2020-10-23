Advertisement

Tomcats Advance To Sweet 16

Ashland avenges 6-0 shutout earlier this season
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Sweet 16 is set in the Kentucky high school soccer tournament as the Ashland Tomcats is one of the final teams still standing. They beat East Carter Thursday night by a final of 2-1. There was no scoring in the 1st 40 minutes but that changed in the second. Ashland’s Drew Clark put the Tomcats on the board first just two minutes in the half. Moments later, the lead grew to 2-0 when Parker Miller scored. East Carter cut the lead in half when Patrick McDavid scored on a free kick but that’s as close as they would get.

Ashland doesn’t have much time to celebrate as they host Perry County Central Saturday afternoon. Other local teams in the Sweet 16 are the Prestonsburg boys who play at Corbin. On the girls side, Russell hosts Estill County while Prestonsburg goes to North Laurel.

