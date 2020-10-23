Advertisement

West Virginia gets $17 million in grants

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice says over $17 million in grants have been awarded to West Virginia.

He made the announcement Friday afternoon during a press briefing. He says it’s a victim assistance grant for victims of crimes.

Governor Justice says the money will go to 84 public and private non-profit agencies in the state.

These funds will provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy and transportation to victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, child abuse and elderly abuse.

Governor Justice says we need to help these victims in every way and with the COVID-19 problem, there has been a rise in the number of West Virginians using non-profit agencies for assistance.

The grants came from the Department of Justice and Trump Administration, according to Gov. Justice.

