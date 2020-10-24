Advertisement

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio are missing delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer.
Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio are missing delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays persisting across the country as millions of Americans begin voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late.

Postal data covering the beginning of October shows nearly all the agency’s delivery regions missed its target of having at least 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days.

Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio are missing delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Beshear calls increase of COVID cases in Ky. ‘frightening’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Gov. Andy Beshear says the 1,738 new cases Saturday is the highest daily increase by a “significant amount” except for when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were factored in.

Local

New school map; 1 county red and 7 orange

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
5 counties will transition to remote learning in West Virginia

Local

Record daily increase of COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday, the Ohio Dept. of Health reported 2,858 new cases of the virus, raising the total to 195,806.

Local

Walmart extending shopping hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In a tweet, the retail giant says beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Latest News

Local

Sen. McConnell announces distribution of over two-million face masks for KY schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Trump Administration will donate 2,035,195 face masks to students and faculty.

Local

Sen. Manchin welcomes W.Va. National Guard’s 157th Military Police company home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
"We are forever grateful for the sacrifices they, and their loved ones, have made to keep our country safe," Manchin said in a press release.

Local

Pickup truck catches fire in Chesapeake, Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Upon arrival from crews, the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Local

Domestic assault situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Huntington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The officer who returned fire has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Local

Pikeville post office set to reopen after being closed for repairs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Pikeville Main Street Post Office was originally closed in August for repairs on extensive damage caused by a water leak.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 320 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.