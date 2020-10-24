Beshear calls increase of COVID cases in Ky. ‘frightening’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s governor says Saturday’s increase of COVID-19 is “in a word, frightening.”

Gov. Andy Beshear says the 1,738 new cases Saturday is the highest daily increase by a “significant amount” except for when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were factored in.

Elliott County is among five counties with the most positive cases in the state Saturday.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 5.63 percent.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

Eight deaths were also reported Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,404.

“We’re all tired of COVID-19 and the problems it has brought,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives. It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing. As October comes to a close, please be kind to each other and remember that we help each other, and ourselves, when we focus on defeating the virus rather than arguing with each other.”

