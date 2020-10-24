Advertisement

Domestic assault situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Huntington

The officer who returned fire has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The officer who returned fire has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.(MGN Image)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Huntington.

According to Police Chief Ray Cornwell, a call came in around 11:00 p.m. Friday of a domestic assault situation in the 1600 block of Artisan Avenue. Responding officers searched the area for the suspect, who had already fled on foot.

Police eventually reached the suspect, who then started firing shots at the officers while running away again.

Officers were able to relocate the suspect in the 1600 block of rear Daulton Avenue, where at least one officer returned fire and shot the suspect in the leg, police officials say.

The suspect was transported for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. No officers or other civilians were struck by the fired shots.

Thomas Ray III, 51, of Huntington was charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm. Based on the investigation’s findings, further criminal charges may be pending.

The officer who returned fire has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Their name is being withheld at this time.

Detectives, Forensics Services, and Office of Professional Standards all responded to the scene to interview witnesses and investigate the matter.

