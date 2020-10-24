First Warning Forecast | Dreary weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The past few weekends have traded back and forth between nice and not-so-nice conditions. This weekend will be one of the “not-so-nice” ones as clouds dominate, temperatures stay cool, and rain chances stick around. In fact, cool temperatures with persistent clouds and rain chances will essentially be the theme through much of the upcoming work week.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures falling to the low 50s across the Tri-State as a cold front pushes through. A few light rain showers are being seen with this front under a cloudy sky.

Behind the front, cloud cover will stick around all day long, with lingering patches of mist and drizzle as well, especially in the morning. Temperatures are stuck in the low to mid 50s the entire day.

Saturday night will see a mostly cloudy sky with low temperatures in the mid 40s as a few rain showers move across the area. Patchy fog is also possible.

Sunday will see a generally cloudy sky with the opportunity for passing rain showers, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures will only make the 50s yet again. There is the possibility that clouds break enough for at least partial sunshine during the afternoon across our extreme southern counties in Kentucky and West Virginia. If this occurs, afternoon temperatures may reach the 60s in these areas. But, most locations will be stuck in the damp chill.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures trying their best to rise to the mid to upper 60s. A passing shower or two is possible, but most of the daytime hours will stay dry.

Tuesday will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions with the chance for a few showers. As a cold front drapes itself across the area, afternoon temperatures will see a big split. Similar to what we saw this past week, highs will only reach the 50s across our northwestern counties but rise to the mid 70s farther south and east.

Wednesday may end up being the only “nice” day of the week ahead with dry conditions expected under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Rain chances return Thursday and Friday under a mostly cloudy sky both days. High temperatures will reach the 60-degree mark on Thursday and fall to the mid 50s by Friday.

