First Warning Forecast | October’s dreary side emerges

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In what has been a month with its fair share of sunny and warm days, October is now demonstrating that dull and cool days are definitely possible this time of year. Much of the week ahead will see plentiful cloud cover, chances for rain, and cooler temperatures (though in reality, closer to normal). There is hope that Halloween may not play any tricks with the weather this year and start to show signs of improving conditions.

Saturday evening will stay cloudy and cool with temperatures steady in the low 50s. Spotty drizzle and mist is still expected.

Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered rain showers developing. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s with patchy fog also possible.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy conditions will persist, though some breaks for a bit of sunshine are possible, especially farther south. Scattered rain showers will continue, primarily during the morning hours, but some could linger through the afternoon as well. Afternoon temperatures will see a split, not unlike what was seen earlier in the week. Highs top out in the low to mid 50s across Ohio and northern West Virginia while rising to the mid to upper 60s across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. For the rest of Kentucky and West Virginia, expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday stays mostly cloudy with the chance for a few rain showers, though plenty of dry hours should still be seen throughout the day. High temperatures will rise to the low to mid 60s area-wide.

Not much changes with weather conditions on Tuesday. That is, a mostly cloudy sky will persist with the chance for a few rain showers. However, temperatures will once again experience a split during the afternoon. In the northern and western counties, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 50s for the afternoon. In the southern and eastern counties, temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 60s. And finally, for the central counties, expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday will provide a break from rain chances with a bit more sunshine sneaking in. Under a partly cloudy sky, expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The break in the rain is brief as widespread showers are expected on Thursday. Part of this will be due to the remnants of current Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight (future Hurricane Zeta) that will develop in the Caribbean and make landfall along the Gulf Coast later in the week. Heavy rain will be possible. Keep checking back with the WSAZ Weather Team for updates throughout the week.

A few showers may linger into Friday as high temperatures only top out in the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Halloween on Saturday looks to finally break the unsettled trend as sunshine returns with highs near the 60-degree mark.

