Gov. Beshear out of quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on social media that he is officially out of quarantine, after testing negative for the coronavirus.

“As of today I am officially out of quarantine after following the advice of the department for public health,” said Governor Beshear. “We have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times, which I contribute to the fact we were wearing masks at the time of contact.”

