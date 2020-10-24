Advertisement

Gov. Beshear out of quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19

After following advice from the department for public health, the Kentucky governor has tested negative for COVID-19.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, KY (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on social media that he is officially out of quarantine, after testing negative for the coronavirus.

“As of today I am officially out of quarantine after following the advice of the department for public health,” said Governor Beshear. “We have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times, which I contribute to the fact we were wearing masks at the time of contact.”

