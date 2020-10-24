Sen. Manchin welcomes W.Va. National Guard’s 157th Military Police company home

WASHINGTON, DC (WSAZ) - On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., welcomed the 157th Military Police Company of the West Virginia Army National Guard home.

In a press release, Manchin says “on behalf of all West Virginians, I’m proud to welcome home our National Guardsmen who have served our nation honorably. When I served as Governor of West Virginia, my greatest honor was serving as Commander in Chief of the best National Guard in the nation. West Virginia’s National Guard has helped keep America safe for generations, and these soldiers carry on that legacy. I’m thankful our troops have returned home safely and we are forever grateful for the sacrifices they, and their loved ones, have made to keep our country safe. Welcome home."

