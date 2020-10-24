Advertisement

Sen. Manchin welcomes W.Va. National Guard’s 157th Military Police company home

"We are forever grateful for the sacrifices they, and their loved ones, have made to keep our country safe," Manchin said in a press release.
"We are forever grateful for the sacrifices they, and their loved ones, have made to keep our country safe," Manchin said in a press release.(GRAYDC)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WSAZ) - On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., welcomed the 157th Military Police Company of the West Virginia Army National Guard home.

In a press release, Manchin says “on behalf of all West Virginians, I’m proud to welcome home our National Guardsmen who have served our nation honorably. When I served as Governor of West Virginia, my greatest honor was serving as Commander in Chief of the best National Guard in the nation. West Virginia’s National Guard has helped keep America safe for generations, and these soldiers carry on that legacy. I’m thankful our troops have returned home safely and we are forever grateful for the sacrifices they, and their loved ones, have made to keep our country safe. Welcome home."

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sen. McConnell announces distribution of over two-million face masks for KY schools

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Trump Administration will donate 2,035,195 face masks to students and faculty.

Local

Pickup truck catches fire in Chesapeake, Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Upon arrival from crews, the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Local

Domestic assault situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Huntington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The officer who returned fire has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Local

Pikeville post office set to reopen after being closed for repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Pikeville Main Street Post Office was originally closed in August for repairs on extensive damage caused by a water leak.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 320 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Local

Gov. Beshear out of quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
After following advice from the department for public health, the Kentucky governor has tested negative for COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

PORTS WEST V PORTSMOUTH

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

BESTSY LANE V FAIRVIEW

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

PIKE CO CENTRAL V BELFRY

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

LETCHER V JOHNSON CENTRAL

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news