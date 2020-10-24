New school map; 1 county red and 7 orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The updated color-coding system for school and school activities shows one county in the red and seven counties in the orange.

Mingo County will remain orange for the third week.

Wyoming County will remain red this week after the school map was revised Monday.

Doddridge County moved from red back to gold.

This week’s school map shows Wayne, Mingo, Wirt, Braxton, Boone, Monroe, and Berkeley counties are orange.

Boone, Wayne, Braxton, and Monroe all went from yellow to orange on the school map. This means all those counties will transition to remote learning for the week.

The counties in gold this week including Logan, Kanawha, Jackson, Doddridge, Webster, Pendleton, and Morgan counties.

Putnam moved from yellow to green on the map.

