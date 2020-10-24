Advertisement

OSU wins Big 10 opener

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/Pool via Ohio State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 5 Ohio State rolled over Nebraska 52-17. The Buckeyes dominated the Huskers in the second half on opening day of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season. Running back Master Teague II also ran for two touchdowns as Ohio State piled up 498 yards of offense. The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain slippery Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening 2 minutes of the game.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

