Pickup truck catches fire in Chesapeake, Ohio

Upon arrival from crews, the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.
Upon arrival from crews, the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.(Chesapeake-Union Fire Department)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Flames have been put out after a pickup truck caught fire Friday evening.

According to the Chesapeake-Union Fire Department, crews were able to leave the station in under two minutes to respond to the call.

Upon arrival, the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames on the side of a roadway.

Chesapeake-Union fire crews were assisted by Fayette Township, because of confusion on the exact location of the incident. LCEMS M51 came for standby.

No injuries were reported.

