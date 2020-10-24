Pikeville post office set to reopen after being closed for repairs

PIKEVILLE, KY (WSAZ) - After being closed for roughly two months, the Pikeville Main Street Post Office is set to reopen on Monday, October 26th.

According to a press release from the United States Postal Service-- This Pikeville post office, located in the Federal Courthouse at 104 Main Street, was originally closed in August for repairs on extensive damage caused by a water leak.

Hours for the Main Street Post Office are as follows:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: Closed

PO Box customers have 24-hour access to the lobby, the press release says.

