Record daily increase of COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio yet again shattered the state record for most cases of COVID-19 reported in a 24-hour period.

On Saturday, the Ohio Dept. of Health reported 2,858 new cases of the virus, raising the total to 195,806.

The new cases are about 1,000 above the 21-day average of reported cases.

New data reports 22 additional deaths related to the virus and brings the death toll to 5,206.

According to the Dept. of Health, 4,138,491 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19, and 157,744 are presumed to have recovered.

Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted Saturday that 92.8% of Ohioans are living in a county “that is high incidence and/or has very high exposure and spread.”

