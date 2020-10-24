Sen. McConnell announces distribution of over two-million face masks for KY schools

WASHINGTON, DC (WSAZ) - On Saturday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, announced millions of face masks from the Trump Administration will be distributed to students and teachers at Kentucky schools.

According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Education are sending approximately 2,035,195 face masks.

In part of President Donald Trump’s plan to safely reopen America’s schools for participating communities, HHS is distributing 125 million masks nationwide.

The reusable cloth face masks will be distributed to Kentucky’s Department for Public Health, according to the press release. The state’s public health department will be responsible for distributing these masks to students, teachers and staff at public and private schools across the state.

“Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus. I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for directing over two million masks to Kentucky to help our young people learn safely,” said Senator McConnell. “Until we get one or more vaccines, all of us must do our part to beat this virus. Through the CARES Act, which was written in my office, we delivered more than $13 billion for Kentucky families, workers, job creators and healthcare heroes. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue working to make sure our Commonwealth has the resources we need to keep families safe and continue our responsible economic comeback.”

