South Charleston Improves To 4-0

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High didn’t make it easy for South Charleston to get their 4th win in 16 days. HHS held SC to just 6 points after the 1st quarter and the score was just 21-7 at the half. That deficit was too much to overcome as the Black Eagles pulled away in the 2nd half to win it by a final of 42-21. Here are the highlights that aired on week 9 of Football Friday Night.

