Spring Valley dance team welcomes new member

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley High School’s dance team has grown by one member.

Annalisha Hammock was born with Down Syndrome.

She wasn’t expected to survive her first birthday, but now she is 21.

In her two decades, she’s battled heart surgery and therapies. After watching the team from the sidelines, she’s now dancing right alongside.

It all started with her mom asking the coach if she could try a few moves with the ladies. It’s evolved into her joining them at the home games.

It’s provided the ladies with a lift during the pandemic and a season filled with uncertainty.

Annalisha graduated from Huntington High in 2017.

She also completed the post grad program in May of this year and is working for Goodwill Industries.

