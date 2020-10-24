Advertisement

Weekend weather changes

From 80 to 50 in a flash (of lightning) !
Cloudy times ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -WINDS OF FALL ARRIVE

The autumn season is known for more than brilliant fall colors. In the weather biz the saying "the winds of fall) refers to the ever changing landscape of Appalachian weather. The later into the season one goes, the more exaggerated those changes.

So take this weekend’s “perceived” 30 degree drop in temperature in stride since the swings will get even wilder as we head into November.

For this last full weekend of October the week-long Indian Summer warmth was about to be squeezed off the east as a cold front was marching through on Friday night. The timing of the incoming rains with the front was good for high school football games as rain, wind and thunder was arriving after 10pm in Kentucky and Ohio not to arrive in the Charleston and adjacent Central West Virginia zone until after midnight.

As the front passes it will rain 2 maybe 3 hours max in any one location with a few gusts of winds to 30 miles per hour as well as a rumble of thunder and flicker of lightning. Most areas will accumulate a quarter of an inch of rain or elss.

By dawn the front will be off to the east and the temperature will have dropped 25 degrees from 80 to 55. Add in the stiff north breeze at dawn with overcast skies and the feel of the air will be late autumn with a damp chill in the 40s!

Saturday skies will remain grey and gloomy most of the time with only points north at risk for some last day sun. Patches of on and off mist will be around thru the early afternoon.

Marshall kicks off at 2:30 for a homecoming game with Florida Atlantic with temperatures hovering in the mid-50s and some spit in the air. A bit of a glimmer of brightening would hold off until the 4th quarter.

Sunday will see the chill relax as clouds show some breaks. Highs in the 60s with a chance of a shower or 2.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

