Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia DHHR reports 320 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
West Virginia DHHR reports 320 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(WBKO)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 320 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 21,712 and leaves the death toll at 422.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,507), Boone (335), Braxton (59), Brooke (202), Cabell (1,317), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (70), Fayette (752), Gilmer (64), Grant (182), Greenbrier (171), Hampshire (123), Hancock (210), Hardy (103), Harrison (634), Jackson (376), Jefferson (558), Kanawha (3,510), Lewis (74), Lincoln (232), Logan (740), Marion (369), Marshall (279), Mason (172), McDowell (113), Mercer (667), Mineral (207), Mingo (553), Monongalia (2,269), Monroe (220), Morgan (131), Nicholas (183), Ohio (497), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (835), Raleigh (723), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (96), Summers (96), Taylor (165), Tucker (62), Tyler (30), Upshur (238), Wayne (551), Webster (25), Wetzel (136), Wirt (41), Wood (528), Wyoming (240).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear out of quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
After following advice from the department for public health, the Kentucky governor has tested negative for COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

PORTS WEST V PORTSMOUTH

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

BESTSY LANE V FAIRVIEW

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

PIKE CO CENTRAL V BELFRY

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Latest News

VOD Recordings

LETCHER V JOHNSON CENTRAL

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

PAINTSVILLE V RACELAND

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

LINCOLN V PRINCETON

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

RITCHIE V ROANE

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

SHADY SPRINGS V RIPLEY

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

HURRICANE V WINFIELD

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news