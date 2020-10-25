16 quarantined after positive COVID case at Cabell County school

BARBOUORSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A positive case of COVD-19 at Village of Barboursville Elementary School has forced 16 others to quarantine after being in contact.

Cabell County Schools says the individual that tested positive was last at school Friday.

Contact tracing is underway.

The school remains open and on their blended learning schedule.

