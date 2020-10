COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A day after Ohio reported a record high increase in COVID-19 cases, new data is down for Sunday, but still above 2,000.

The Ohio Dept. of Health says 2,309 new cases were reported, bringing the total case number to 198,115.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 5,206.

