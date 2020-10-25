Advertisement

Charleston Fire Department investigating two fires

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating two fires in as many days.

The first one was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday on the 6500 Block of Roosevelt Ave.

The home was unoccupied and fire crews say it spread to a neighboring home.

Crews then responded to another fire just after 8 a.m. Saturday on the 1400 Block Virginia St. East.

Firefighters say they found a fire in the basement that was starting to spread to the upper floors.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

If you have information about either fire, you’re asked to call 304-348-8137.

