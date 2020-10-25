Drug investigation leads to arrests in Kenova, West Virginia

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kenova Police Department made two arrests from a previous narcotics investigation.

The arrests happened Saturday evening as the two suspects arrived in Kenova to deliver a portion of heroin.

According to police officials, uniformed and plain clothed officers of the Kenova Police Department arrested Tonielle Adkins, 30, of Huntington, West Virginia, and Kris Tyrell Dontrae Lyons, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland.

Lyons is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, police officials say, and Adkins has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Both Adkins and Lyons were transported to the Western Regional Jail, pending arraignment by a Wayne County Magistrate.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.